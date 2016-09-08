Sept 8 Accenture Plc

* Entered into an agreement to acquire New Energy Group, an Italy-based company specializing in salesforce solutions

* Once acquisition is completed, New Energy Group's professionals will join Accenture cloud first applications team

* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed

* Accenture plc says Accenture will also acquire Bit2win, new energy's suite of products and solutions based on salesforce