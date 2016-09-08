UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Sept 8 Accenture Plc
* Entered into an agreement to acquire New Energy Group, an Italy-based company specializing in salesforce solutions
* Once acquisition is completed, New Energy Group's professionals will join Accenture cloud first applications team
* Terms of acquisition were not disclosed
* Accenture plc says Accenture will also acquire Bit2win, new energy's suite of products and solutions based on salesforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: