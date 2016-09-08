Sept 8 United Community Financial Corp
* United Community Financial Corp to expand Akron and Canton
Ohio presence with agreement to acquire Ohio Legacy Corp
* Transaction is valued at approximately $18.00 per Ohio
Legacy common share or approximately $40.3 million
* Says excluding certain one-time charges, transaction is
anticipated to be accretive to EPS by about 15 percent in 2017
* United Community Financial Corp says tangible book value
per common share expected to be diluted by less than 6 percent
at closing
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards
of directors of both companies
* Anticipated that United Community and Home Savings will
add Ohio Legacy's current chairman, Louis Altman, to their board
* United Community Financial Corp says holders of Ohio
Legacy common stock will elect to receive either 2.736 shares of
United Community common stock
