Sept 8 Coupa Software Inc

* Files for IPO of up to $75 million - SEC filing

* Intend to apply to list common stock on the NASDAQ global market under the symbol "COUP"

* Morgan Stanley , J.P. Morgan ,Barclays among underwriters for IPO

* RBC Capital Markets, JMP Securities, Raymond James are also acting as underwriters for IPO Source: (bit.ly/2cdA15f)