BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment to sell property worth 10 mln in Kuwait City
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
Sept 9 Aktia Bank Plc :
* Martin Backman has been appointed Aktia's new Chief Executive Officer
* Backman will start as CEO on March 9, 2017 at latest
* Until March 9 Jussi Laitinen continues as CEO
* Backman currently works as President and CEO of Finnish Industry Investment Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
* Saga seen by investors as unsettling distraction (Adds quotes, details)
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: