Sept 9 Aktia Bank Plc :

* Martin Backman has been appointed Aktia's new Chief Executive Officer

* Backman will start as CEO on March 9, 2017 at latest

* Until March 9 Jussi Laitinen continues as CEO

* Backman currently works as President and CEO of Finnish Industry Investment Ltd