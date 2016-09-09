Sept 9 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

* Dechra is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a generic antibiotic

* The product is expected to be a first generic market entrant in a substantial antibiotic market

* It is the first registration Dechra has achieved through Putney's development pipeline since it acquired the US-based business

