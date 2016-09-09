Sept 9 Sports Direct International Plc

* Intends to continue with its share buyback programme, purpose of which is to reduce its share capital.

* Buyback will be for up to a maximum of 29,825,290 ordinary shares, representing approximately 5% of company's issued share capital, for an aggregate maximum consideration of £89,475,870, and is expected to continue during period leading up to 21 october 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)