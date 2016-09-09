Sept 9 Global Ports says:

* H1 profit at $113.4 million vs $25.4 million in H1 of 2015;

* Adjusted EBIDTA at $111.5 million vs $153.4 in H1 of 2015

* H1 revenues at $163.7 million vs 214.3 million in H1 of 2015; Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)