Sept 9 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd

* Has agreed to acquire RLGI, a UK non-life insurance company in run-off, from Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited

* Agreed purchase price is 11.9 mln stg and represents a small discount to RLGI's net assets of 13.5 mln stg as at year-end 2015