BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment to sell property worth 10 mln in Kuwait City
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
Sept 9 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd
* Has agreed to acquire RLGI, a UK non-life insurance company in run-off, from Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Limited
* Agreed purchase price is 11.9 mln stg and represents a small discount to RLGI's net assets of 13.5 mln stg as at year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
* Saga seen by investors as unsettling distraction (Adds quotes, details)
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: