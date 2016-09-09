Sept 9 Storebrand :

* Midelfart Capital has entered into a TRS agreement relating to 500.000 shares in Storebrand.

* The TRS agreement expires on 7 Dec 2016, with an exercise price of NOK 36.642

* Midelfart's holding in Storebrand is 3.000.000 shares and TRS agreements with exposure to 1.000.000 shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)