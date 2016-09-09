BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment to sell property worth 10 mln in Kuwait City
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
Sept 9 Storebrand :
* Midelfart Capital has entered into a TRS agreement relating to 500.000 shares in Storebrand.
* The TRS agreement expires on 7 Dec 2016, with an exercise price of NOK 36.642
* Midelfart's holding in Storebrand is 3.000.000 shares and TRS agreements with exposure to 1.000.000 shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* Signs agreement to sell property in Kuwait City for 10 million dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2jN6a5i) Further company coverage: )
* Saga seen by investors as unsettling distraction (Adds quotes, details)
* Versabank and PWC Capital Inc announce minister of finance approval of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: