Sept 9 Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei Holding AG :

* Says Republic of Kosovo has so far refused the payment of 4.996 million euros ($5.63 million) plus interest and reimbursement of legal costs awarded to Oesterreichische Staatsdruckerei

* Will take all necessary legal means to incorporate the recognized claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)