BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Sept 9 Obalon Therapeutics Inc:
* Files for IPO of up to $75 mln - SEC filing
* Applied to list common stock on Nasdaq global market under symbol "OBLN"
* UBS Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity, Stifel, BTIG are underwriting the IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2bXhQxN)
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock