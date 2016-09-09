Sept 9 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Total net inflows in August at 472 million euros ($531.05 million)

* Net inflows figure of August benefited from the consolidation of Logiro and Domane Financial Advisors

* Net of the impact of the acquisitions, reports net inflows in the region of 240 million euros in August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)