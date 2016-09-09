Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on dollar buying by banks
COLOMBO, Jan 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Monday as some foreign banks bought dollars amid demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Sept 9 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in August at 472 million euros ($531.05 million)
* Net inflows figure of August benefited from the consolidation of Logiro and Domane Financial Advisors
* Net of the impact of the acquisitions, reports net inflows in the region of 240 million euros in August Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, Jan 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Monday as some foreign banks bought dollars amid demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
LONDON, Jan 30 The UK division of French insurer AXA said its travel policies would cover those denied access to the United States due to a U.S. travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Dec quarter net profit 13 million rupees versus profit18.1 million rupees year ago