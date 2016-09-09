UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Bialetti Industrie SpA :
* H1 revenue 81.6 million euros ($91.76 million) versus 78.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 0.7 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros a year ago Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources