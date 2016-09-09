BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
Sept 9 Seagate Technology Plc
* Seagate technology executes secondary block trade transaction with valueact capital
* Announced a secondary block trade transaction of approximately 12.5 million ordinary and existing shares
* Participating in transaction are valueact capital and seagate technology
* Valueact capital will become one of seagate's largest shareholders with approximately 9.5 million ordinary shares upon deal closing
* Says valueact has been invited to serve as an observer on seagate's board of directors
* Seagate approached valueact to execute transaction and become an investor in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.