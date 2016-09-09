BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc
* Unit Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp to initiate a syndication process with respect to a new term loan A facility and new revolving facility
* Says new term loan a facility is expected to be in aggregate principal amount of $400 million
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc says new revolving facility is expected to be available up to the aggregate principal amount of $200 mln - SEC filing
* Wesco Aircraft Holdings says new term loan a facility and new revolving facility to refinance its existing term loan a and revolving facilities Source text - bit.ly/2cIi0Lr Further company coverage:
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.