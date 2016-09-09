BRIEF- Opus Bank Q4 loss per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 9 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :
* Says that the ownership of 20 percent of interest in UnipolSai Investimenti SGR has been transferred to UnipolSai Assicurazioni for around 4.5 million euros ($5.04 million)
* The interest was acquired by IGD on Jan. 28, 2015, in accordance with an agreement for the promotion of real estate funds specialized in the retail/commercial segment with with UnipolSai (disclosed to the market Aug. 8, 2014) that the parties agreed to terminate during the year Source text: bit.ly/2cIgqZV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA, Jan 30 The European Central Bank will probably first review its policy stance in June but stop short of any decision on winding down its huge economic stimulus programme, ECB rate setter Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.