Sept 9 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :

* Says that the ownership of 20 percent of interest in UnipolSai Investimenti SGR has been transferred to UnipolSai Assicurazioni for around 4.5 million euros ($5.04 million)

* The interest was acquired by IGD on Jan. 28, 2015, in accordance with an agreement for the promotion of real estate funds specialized in the retail/commercial segment with with UnipolSai (disclosed to the market Aug. 8, 2014) that the parties agreed to terminate during the year