BRIEF- Opus Bank Q4 loss per share $0.55
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 9 01Cyberaton SA :
* Sells 100 percent of its stake in PL 2011 Sp. z o.o.
* Has generated profit at level of 15 percent of invested funds in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
VIENNA, Jan 30 The European Central Bank will probably first review its policy stance in June but stop short of any decision on winding down its huge economic stimulus programme, ECB rate setter Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.