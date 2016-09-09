BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
Sept 9 (Reuters) -
* PAG holdings limited reports 8.2 pct passive stake in Bitauto Holdings as of September 2, 2016 - SEC Filing
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.