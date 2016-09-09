Sept 9 Uhr De AG :

* With the consent of the supervisory board, resolves the issuance of a bond in the amount of up to 2,000,000.00 euros ($2.25 million) and an interest rate of 7.25 pct per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)