UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Serious Fraud Office
* UK's Serious Fraud Office says charged 3 individuals, Carl Rogberg, Christopher Bush, and John Scouler, with one count of fraud by abuse of position
* UK's Serious Fraud Office says investigation into Tesco Plc remains ongoing Link to source: [bit.ly/2cqbmLW]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources