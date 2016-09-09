Sept 9 Artp Capital SA :

* Sells 40 percent stake in Done Storage Sp. z o.o. for 2,000 zlotys ($519) to Krzysztof Wolasewicz

* Informed about negotiations concerning potential sale of shares in Done Storage Sp z o.o. on Sept. 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8528 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)