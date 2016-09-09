Sri Lankan rupee ends weaker on dollar buying by banks
COLOMBO, Jan 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Monday as some foreign banks bought dollars amid demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
Sept 9 Grand City Properties SA
* Announces an increase in the size of its announced offering of undated perpetual suboridinated notes
* Has increased size of offering of undated perpetual subordinated notes with a coupon of 2.75 pct from 150 million euros in aggregate principal amount to 200 million euros ($225.02 million) in aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, Jan 30 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Monday as some foreign banks bought dollars amid demand for the U.S. currency from importers, dealers said.
LONDON, Jan 30 The UK division of French insurer AXA said its travel policies would cover those denied access to the United States due to a U.S. travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.
* Dec quarter net profit 13 million rupees versus profit18.1 million rupees year ago