UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Orkla Asa
* Orkla: Issuance of new bonds
* Completed a dual tranche bond issue in Norwegian market. A total of nok 2,000 million ($243 mln) has been issued
* Nok 1,000 million was issued in a 6.5-year bond, while nok 1,000 million was issued in a 10-year bond.
* Bonds are priced at interest rates equal to 3 months nibor + 0.85 percentage points and 2.35 percentage points for 6.5 and 10-years bond, respectively
* Holds nok 600 million on its own account in 6.5-year bond and nok 800 million in 10-year bond
* Outstanding amount in market is nok 400 million and nok 200 million respectively
* Funds will be used for general corporate purposes
* Danske Bank and Nordea acted as arrangers for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources