Sept 9 Det Norske Oljeselskap Asa

* Per year-end 2015, BP Norge's 2p (p50) reserves were estimated to be 297 million barrels of oil equivalent («mmboe») and matured 2c (best) contingent resources of 114 mmboe, based on sales gas

* 2P (p50) reserves are higher than reserves reported by norwegian petroleum directorate, primarily due to differences in reserves classification criteria

