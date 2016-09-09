BRIEF-Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 ParkerVision Inc
* Parkervision inc says has received a favorable preliminary opinion from regional court of munich in its patent infringement case against Lg Electronics Deutschland GMBH
* Says case relates to its complaint in june 2016 against lg for infringement of german part of european patent by lg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ikkuma Resources Corp says second cardium light oil discovery confirms major light oil pool Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
OSLO, Jan 30 Crude oil tanker firm Frontline , which has made an unsolicited offer to buy competitor DHT Holdings, must raise its bid for the attempted takeover to succeed, analysts said on Monday.