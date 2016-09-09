UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
Sept 9 S&P Global Ratings:
* Revises Rwanda (Republic Of) sovereign credit outlook up to stable from negative; current rating is B
* Rwanda's external position has weakened further during the first six months of this year
* Expect country's current account deficit will widen to 16% of gdp in 2016 and net external debt level will keep increasing
* Outlook balances potential for stronger-than-anticipated economic growth or fiscal performance against risks of rwanda's external metrics weakening further Source - (bit.ly/2c3HEvg)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.