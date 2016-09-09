Sept 9 VGP NV :

* Raises 225 million euros ($252.20 million) with bond issue after the first day

* Lead manager received a total amount of subscriptions that is more than two and a half times higher than maximum issue amount expected of 225 million euros

* For this reason, subscriptions will be reduced accordingly

* 3.90 pct bonds, with a maturity date in 2023, will be issued on Sept. 21 and will be admitted to trading on regulated market of Euronext Brussels