Chevron says to give CEO fewer stock options
Jan 30 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it would give its top executive fewer stock options after shareholders expressed concern about executive pay.
Sept 9 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc:
* 21St century oncology announces CEO transition
* Appoints William R. Spalding as President And CEO
* Founder Daniel Dosoretz to remain on company's board of directors
* Spalding succeeds Dosoretz
* In conjunction with CEO transition, board voted to reduce its size to six directors from eight
* Canada Pension Plan Investment board has purchased an additional $25 mln of preferred stock in Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biocryst announces the acceptance of Peramivir MAA filing by the European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Booz Allen Hamilton announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results