Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Refiles Sept. 9 story to add correct source.)
Sept 12 CS Communication & Systemes SA :
* H1 revenue 88.3 million euros ($99.05 million) versus 83.0 million euros year ago
* H1 operating income 3.1 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 0.6 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)