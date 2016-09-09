Sept 9 (Reuters) -

* Nissan Motor, 3 Companies In Mitsubishi Group Have Agreed To Hold Equity Stakes In Mitsubishi Motors For Next Decade - Nikkei

* Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Will Maintain At Least 17% Stake In Mitsubishi Motors For 10 Years - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/2ccZSIj) Further company coverage: [7011.T, 7201.T, 7211.T, 8058.T, MTFGTU.UL]