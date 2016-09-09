Sept 9 Skypeople Fruit Juice Inc

* On september 2, Yongke Xue resigned from his position as ceo and chairman of board

* Yongke Xue will remain as a director of board - SEC filing

* Board appointed Hongke Xue to serve as chief executive officer of company and chairman of board, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2cgRqr0] Further company coverage: [SPU.O ]