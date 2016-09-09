Sept 9 PGS Software SA :

* Infinitas FIZ AN reduces stake in the company to 37.7 percent from 42.03 percent through sale of 1.4 million of PGS Software's shares

* Presto FIZ AN lowers stake in the company to 37.7 percent from 42.03 percent through sale of 1.4 million of PGS Software's shares Source text: bit.ly/2cpgS2u and bit.ly/2cqLcZC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)