UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
Sept 9 S&P On Bosnia And Herzegovina
* Bosnia and Herzegovina 'B/B' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Stable outlook is based on expectation of continuing foreign financing inflows coupled with ongoing fiscal consolidation Source text (bit.ly/2cpmwBR)
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.