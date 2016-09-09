Sept 9 Noemalife SpA :

* Dedalus reports the provisional results of the tender offer on NoemaLife

* 883,802 shares were tendered, corresponding to 10.6 percent of NoemaLife share capital and 91.2 percent of the offer

* Dedalus to own a 99.2 percent stake in NoemaLife Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)