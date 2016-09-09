BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Terraform Power Inc
* Terraform Power announces receipt of Nasdaq letter
* Notification letter stated company would be delisted from Nasdaq Global select market at opening of business on September 19
* Company would be delisted unless company requests a hearing on determination by 4:00 p.m. eastern time on September 15, 2016
* On September 9, 2016, company requested a hearing and also requested a stay of delisting pending hearing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene