Sept 9 Intelsat SA

* Updated in-service date for intelsat 33e satellite, successfully launched on 24 august 2016

* In-Service date is being adjusted from q4 2016 to q1 2017.

* Due to a malfunction in primary thruster used for orbit raising, satellite will arrive on station for in orbit testing in dec 2016

* Intelsat sa says boeing, satellite's manufacturer, is presently working with company to determine cause of thruster malfunction