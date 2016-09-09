BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Intelsat SA
* Updated in-service date for intelsat 33e satellite, successfully launched on 24 august 2016
* In-Service date is being adjusted from q4 2016 to q1 2017.
* Due to a malfunction in primary thruster used for orbit raising, satellite will arrive on station for in orbit testing in dec 2016
* Intelsat sa says boeing, satellite's manufacturer, is presently working with company to determine cause of thruster malfunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene