Sept 9 Crispr Therapeutics AG

* Crispr Therapeutics AG Files For Ipo Of Up To $90 Mln Sec filing

* Crispr Therapeutics AG intend to apply to have our common shares listed on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "crsp"

* Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, Barclays and Guggenheim securities are underwriters to IPO

