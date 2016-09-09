BRIEF-KeyW announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share
Sept 9 Crispr Therapeutics AG
* Crispr Therapeutics AG Files For Ipo Of Up To $90 Mln Sec filing
* Crispr Therapeutics AG intend to apply to have our common shares listed on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "crsp"
* Citigroup, Piper Jaffray, Barclays and Guggenheim securities are underwriters to IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock