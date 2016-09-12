BRIEF-Idea Cellular proposes to issue NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* To consider issue of unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures worth up to INR 5 billion Source text: http://bit.ly/2jlEqZn Further company coverage:
Sept 12 MCH Group AG :
* Takes a co-ownership stake in India Art Fair
* MCH Swiss Exhibitions (Basel) Ltd., a company of MCH Group Ltd., is acquiring 60.3 percent of shares in Seventh Plane Pvt. Ltd in New Delhi Source text - bit.ly/2coYuoW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Persian-language Manoto TV completes switch to Eutelsat Satellites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Siemens' chairman plans to put forward ex-SAP co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as his successor at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, German business monthly Manager Magazin reported.