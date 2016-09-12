Sept 12 John Laing Infrastructure Fund Ltd
* Says portfolio value of £1,038.1 million at 30 june 2016
versus £867.8 million as at 31 december 2015
* Says net asset value ("nav") as at 30 june 2016 of
£1,022.2 million, up 15.7%
* Brexit vote has had a number of short-term impacts, while
longer term implications are still evolving
* Weakening of sterling represents a challenge to jlif's
competiveness when bidding for new overseas investments, which
have become relatively more expensive
* In aftermath of eu referendum vote, we expect to see a
slowdown in market activity
* Given an oversupply of capital seeking investment in uk
infrastructure and limited supply of projects, we do not expect
this to last long
* Expect to see dual pressure on asset pricing with
non-sterling denominated investors seeking to take advantage of
a weakened sterling
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Simon Jessop)