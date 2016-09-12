Sept 12 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* H1 net profit 43.3 million euros ($48.7 million) versus 19.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 26.9 million euros versus 14.1 million euros year ago
* EPRA NAV 10.09 euros per share at end of June 2016 versus 9.65 euros per share at end of
Dec. 2015
* H1 EBITDA 23.8 million euros versus 8.3 million euros year ago
* An increase in rental income between H1 2016 and the same period of last year mainly
relates to acquisition and implementation of new real estate investments
