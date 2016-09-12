Sept 12 Scout24 AG :

* Reduces debt by making the second voluntary repayment of its bank loan in 2016

* Repayment has reduced total bank debt from 741 million euros ($833.33 million) to 681 million euros

* Resulting annual interest saving is 2.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)