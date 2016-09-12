FOREX-Green card row halts dollar recovery
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP halted dollar bounce on Friday
Sept 12 Fitch on Reinsurers:
* Weakening reinsurance environment will drive M&A in 2017
* Combination of overcapacity worsening investment returns will reduce profits for many firms in 2017. Source text for Eikon:
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP halted dollar bounce on Friday
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP halted dollar bounce on Friday
LONDON, Jan 30 Borrowing costs in the euro area rose sharply on Monday after a strong inflation print from the German state of Saxony boosted expectations of pick up in inflation in Europe's biggest economy.