Sept 9 United Airlines

* August 2016 consolidated traffic increased 0.6 percent and consolidated capacity increased 1.9 percent versus august 2015

* United Airlines says august 2016 consolidated load factor decreased 1.1 points compared to august 2015

* Continues to expect q3 2016 consolidated passenger unit revenue per available seat mile to decline 5.5 to 7.5 percent compared to q3 of 2015.

* For 2016, company now expects casm excluding fuel, profit sharing and third-party business expenses to increase 2.5 to 3.5 percent

* Expects it will be within original q3 guidance for casm excluding fuel, profit sharing and third-party business expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: