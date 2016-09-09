BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 SharpSpring Inc
* Co committed to a plan to close its South African offices located in Bellville (Cape Town), South Africa and Johannesburg, South Africa
* Says Transition Is Expected To Occur Over The Next Three Months And All 50 South African Based employee positions will be terminated
* Says as a result of restructuring plan, company expects to incur one-time restructuring expenses of about $264,000
* Company notified its south african-based employees of restructuring plan on September 7, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2crLpfe) Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene