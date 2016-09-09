Sept 9 Everspin Technologies Inc

* Files For IPO Of Up To $45 Million -SEC filing

* Applied for common stock to be listed on Nasdaq global market under symbol "MRAM"

* Stifel, Needham & Company, Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are underwriters to IPO

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source:(bit.ly/2bZR7Wg)