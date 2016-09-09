BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Aeropostale Inc
* Files for non-timely 10-Q
* Delay in filing 10-Q due to considerable time and resources management must devote to chapter 11 cases, auction and sale of company Source: (bit.ly/2c6yLnN) Further company coverage:
* NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene