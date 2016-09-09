BRIEF-KeyW announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 Gridsum Holding Inc
* Sees U.S. IPO of 6.52 million American Depositary Shares -SEC filing
* Anticipate the initial public offering price of the ADSs will be between $10.50 and $12.50 per ADS Source: (bit.ly/2c6wRmT)
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: