BRIEF-NioCorp expands non-brokered private placement in response to strong investor demand
Sept 9 Advanced Energy Industries
* On September 9, co terminated its credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
* Credit agreement provided for a secured revolving credit facility of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2crHS0n) Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes in their contracts, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene