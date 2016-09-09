Sept 9 RR Donnelley & Sons Co

* Announced further information regarding anticipated capitalization and certain expected terms of credit agreements

* At time of spinoff transactions, Donnelley Financial and LSC intend to incur debt of $650 million and $825 million

* RR Donnelley credit agreement is expected to be amended to contain terms that may limit or prohibit payment by RR Donnelley of dividends

* Until spinoff transactions are complete, current dividend policy and terms of credit agreement of RR Donnelley will remain in place