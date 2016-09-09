UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Denso Corp, Fujitsu Ltd
* Denso is in talks to increase its interest in Fujitsu Ten To a majority stake - Nikkei
* Fujitsu now own 55% of Fujitsu Ten, while Denso has a 10% stake - Nikkei
* Denso Corp will purchase shares from Fujitsu Ten parent Fujitsu in a deal said to be worth tens of billions of Yen - Nikkei
* Under a basic agreement, Denso's interest will rise to 51% as Fujitsu's falls to 14%; Toyota's 35% stake will remain unchained - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [6902.T, 6702.T]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources