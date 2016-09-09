Sept 9 Denso Corp, Fujitsu Ltd

* Denso is in talks to increase its interest in Fujitsu Ten To a majority stake - Nikkei

* Fujitsu now own 55% of Fujitsu Ten, while Denso has a 10% stake - Nikkei

* Denso Corp will purchase shares from Fujitsu Ten parent Fujitsu in a deal said to be worth tens of billions of Yen - Nikkei

* Under a basic agreement, Denso's interest will rise to 51% as Fujitsu's falls to 14%; Toyota's 35% stake will remain unchained - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [6902.T, 6702.T]